Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The ruling Civil Contract party has officially nominated Deputy Prosecutor General Anahit Manasyan as its candidate for Human Rights Defender, the party’s parliamentary faction secretary Artur Hovhannisyan announced.

The two opposition factions earlier announced that they would jointly nominate Edgar Ghazaryan, a former Armenian Ambassador to Poland and former Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court for the position.

Manasyan, 34, was appointed as a deputy prosecutor-general less than five months ago. She previously worked as a deputy rector of Armenia’s Justice Academy and an adviser to two former chairmen of the Constitutional Court. She has also taught constitutional law at Yerevan State University since 2015.

The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) is elected by parliament in a confirmation vote. The Defender will assume office immediately after having been elected by taking an oath.

The post of the Human Rights Defender has been vacant since Kristinne Grigoryan resigned in late January.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Digitizing Knowledge: Jose Tahta\’s Vision and Armenia\’s National Library

YEREVAN — A building might amaze an observer, but a book can…

Kocharian’s Overly Ambitious Aspirations

During an interview with one of the media outlets which reportedly belong…

US Calls on Azerbaijan to Cease Hostilities on Armenian Border

  WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijan…

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Serkan Engin

By Hambersom Aghbashian Serkan Engin is a Laz poet from Turkey (…