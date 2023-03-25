STEPANAKERT — Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have accused the Azerbaijani military of systematically firing in recent days at Karabakh Armenian villagers cultivating land in their communities.

Karabakh Ministry of Internal Affairs said “a group of citizens carrying out pruning work in the vineyards of Machkalashen community of the Martuni region” were targeted by Azerbaijani fire on March 23 and March 24.

In a statement issued Friday, the Ministry also denied the Azerbaijani accusations on having used the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road to transport military supplies.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation that the Armenian side is allegedly using the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road to transport military supplies.

Advancing this [narrative], the Azerbaijani side is misleading the international community, preparing the ground for another provocation against the civilian population of Artsakh.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs considers it necessary to emphasize once again that the movement of civilians and the transportation of humanitarian goods are carried out along the forest and mountain road bypassing Shushi, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

Taking into account the geographical location of that road, the traffic is organized by large and [high-clearance] vehicles, which the Azerbaijani side misrepresents as military transport.

While Azerbaijan falsely accuses the Armenian side of transporting weapons and ammunition, yesterday, March 23 and this morning, Azerbaijani combat positions targeted and opened fire with weapons of various types and calibers at a group of citizens carrying out pruning work in the vineyards of Machkalashen community of the Martuni region.

No casualties were registered. Agricultural work has been suspended,” the statement reads.