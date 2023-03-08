Armenia conducted tests of 155mm/39 MArG self-propelled howitzers developed by Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) before ordering the weapon, the Indian Defense Research Wing said.

“Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited officials stated that the Marg 155/39 self-propelled howitzer was developed in 8 months and tested by the Indian Army in Balasore and Pokran before it was offered to Armenia, which was looking for a weapon system for military operations in the highlands, where the conflict with Azerbaijan continues,” writes IDRW.

The self-propelled MArG 155/ 39 howitzer was tested again in the presence of Armenian officials for about 40 days, and the deal was sealed at a defense industry exhibition after it met all the marksmanship standards set by the Armenian military.

The weapon will be supplied to Armenia on a 4×4 wheeled chassis.