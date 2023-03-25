Up next
YEREVAN — Armenia and Turkey have agreed to open their common border for citizens of third countries and persons with diplomatic passports before the start of this year’s tourist season, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Friday.

He said Armenia is preparing for the opening of border. He also recalled that the Margara land checkpoint on the Armenian-Turkish border was opened for the first time in 30 years in February this year for Armenian trucks to deliver tons of food, medicine and other relief supplies to Turkey’s regions affected by the powerful earthquake.

Turkey shut down its border for Armenia in 1993, in a show of solidarity with Azerbaijan which was locked in a conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

