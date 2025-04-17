More than 300 scholars and professionals from around the world have signed a statement condemning the Vatican’s complicity in legitimizing Azerbaijan’s cultural erasure of Armenian Church history and heritage. The statement follows the April 10, 2025, conference titled “Christianity in Azerbaijan: History and Modernity” held at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. The signatories demand accountability and call for Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Fr. Mark Lewis, and Bishop Vladimir Fekete to be declared personae non gratae by Armenian churches, communities, and institutions worldwide.
Author
Share article
Sign Up for Our Newsletters
Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.
You May Also Like
Armenia and Azerbaijan Finalize Regulations for Border Delimitation Commissions
YEREVAN — Armenia announced on Friday that it has signed an agreement…
- MassisPost
- August 30, 2024
France to Continue Developing Defense Cooperation with Armenia – Macron
PARIS — France and Armenia will continue to develop cooperation in the…
- MassisPost
- February 21, 2024
Nine Armenians on Forbes 2023 Billionaires List
NEW YORK (Armradio) — Nine Armenians have made it to the Forbes…
- MassisPost
- April 5, 2023
Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora Visits Guiligian School
YEREVAN — Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobian visited on Monday the…
- MassisPost
- October 23, 2012