ATHENS — Armenia and Greece have signed a new military cooperation program, the Embassy of Armenia in Greece said in a statement.

The 2023 Armenia-Greece Military Cooperation Program was signed on March 28 by Levon Ayvazyan, the Director of the Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and Vasilios Tsami, Director of the Directorate of International Relations of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

The program for 2023 includes 21 activities, of which 15 will take place in Greece and 6 in Armenia, and concern:

-Joint training of Special Forces – Special Operations Forces.

-Co-training on Electronic Warfare.

-Participation in the Multinational Training Centre for Peace Support Operations.

-Exchange of experiences and lessons in Air Defence Systems.

-Staff exchange and visits to schools and multinational schools, as well as seminars.

-Staff meetings and talks on matters of mutual interest, with special emphasis on the field of Military Intelligence.

The signing of the Program confirms the strong military ties of the two countries and further strengthens the operational capabilities and the level of interoperability of their Armed Forces, contributing to the strengthening of the role played by Greece and Armenia in ensuring stability and security in the wider region.