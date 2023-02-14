ADIYAMAN, TURKEY — The Turkish Anadolu state news agency covered the Armenian search-and-rescue team’s work in the quake-hit Adiyaman, Turkey.

Anadolu reported that the “Armenian search and rescue team is continuing its efforts to save lives in Turkey’s Adiyaman province as survivors are still being pulled from the rubble following last week’s earthquakes in the country’s south.”

Anadolu spoke to Gari Armaganyan, a member of the Armenian search-and-rescue team.

Armaganyan told Anadolu that the Armenian rescue team left for the region after Turkey requested international assistance. Armaganyan said they arrived in the country on Feb. 7 at the instruction of the Armenian government.

The team then proceeded to Adiyaman province, which was severely affected by the earthquakes, he said, adding they have continued to search for victims since then.

“The Turkish nation can be sure that in these dark days, the international community, including Armenia, is ready to provide all kinds of support,” Armaganyan told Anadolu, extending his condolences to the Turkish nation.

“I have never seen such an earthquake, nor have our team members. Such large-scale destruction has never been witnessed before,” he added. Anadolu noted that the Armenian team is using K9 units.

Anadolu also quoted the ethnic Armenian Turkish Member of Parliament Garo Paylan’s twitter post.

“Two more miracles happened on the seventh day! In Adiyaman, as a result of the cooperation of Turkish, Armenian and US teams, two more of our girls were rescued alive. Solidarity is saving lives!” Paylan tweeted, sharing a photo and a video while the rescue teams cheered for the survivors.

On Saturday, Paylan said on Twitter: “Shoulder-to-shoulder with the AFAD (Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency) crew, the Armenian relief team rescued an eight-year-old girl alive in Adiyaman.”

Anadolu added that for the first time in 30 years the land border between Turkey and Armenia was opened for Armenian humanitarian aid for the quake-hit Turkey.

Armenia sent search-and-rescue teams to Turkey and Syria to assist in the rescue efforts following the devastating earthquakes.