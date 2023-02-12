ADIYAMAN — Armenian rescuers together with Turkish rescuers managed to get an 8-year-old girl alive from the rubble in the city of Adiyaman, Garo Paylan, an ethnic Armenian member of the Turkish parliament, said on Saturday

“The rescue team of Armenia together with the team of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority rescued an eight-year-old girl in Adiyaman. Solidarity is life,” Paylan wrote.

Immediately after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that shook Turkey, Armenia expressed its readiness to help. For this purpose, 28-member Armenian rescuers went to the disaster zone of Turkey.

On February 11, 100 tons of humanitarian aid was also sent to Turkey through the Armenian-Turkish land border.