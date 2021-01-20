The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation reopened its scholarship program for the 2021-2022 academic year, after a month-long hiatus. It includes some changes, as well as a new short term scholarship category to encourage and support research on contemporary Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

The Department supports Armenian university students and young academics, as well as Armenian Studies scholars, around the world. Every year, between 200 and 300 students and academics benefit from Gulbenkian scholarships, in varying amounts. The scholarship program restarted on 18 January, with a slightly higher yearly budget of 1.2 million US dollars, and with some changes and updates to reflect current realities in the Armenian world. The adjustments include:

Armenian Studies Scholarships for graduate students of any nationality pursuing a Masters or PhD degree, or a Post Doc, in an institution of higher education anywhere in the world remains. However, in 2021 this category will focus on contemporary (post-Soviet) topics from social science perspectives and closely related disciplines. The title of the undergraduate studies scholarship category has changed to Higher Education Scholarships for Armenian Students in Developing Countries to reflect the widening of its scope. It still focuses on helping Armenian students from less developed countries to obtain higher education in their own countries of residence in the Diaspora. However, in 2021 applicants from these countries (e.g. Lebanon and other Middle Eastern countries) will also be considered if they wish to study in Armenia. In this case, graduate degrees (Masters) will also be considered. A new category is being opened up, the Short Term Research Grants for the Study of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), as part of the broader Short Term Grants for Armenian Studies, to encourage the academic study of contemporary Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Ten proposals will be accepted during the year, during two specific application periods.

In addition to these changes, the other scholarship categories remain unaffected:

Short Term Grants for Armenian Studies, covering a wide range of topics (open throughout the year). Short Term Travel and Research Grants in all subjects to young scholars residing in Armenia (open throughout the year). A limited number of ad-hoc scholarships will continue to be provided to Armenian students already residing in Portugal.

The specific conditions for each scholarship category along with the deadlines are available on the Armenian Communities Department’s website: