TORONTO — In recognition of Prof. Roger W. Smith’s lifetime of commitment to comparative genocide studies and genocide denial, the Zoryan Institute will be establishing an annual Roger W. Smith Memorial Prize in his memory. This prize will be awarded to one deserving graduate of the Institute’s annual Genocide and Human Rights University Program (GHRUP), who has demonstrated a strong commitment to continuing their studies and work in the field of genocide studies.

The Zoryan Institute will ensure that the future recipients of the Roger W. Smith Memorial Award understand and recognize the significance of this prize and are aware of the incredible contributions that this scholar has made, not only to the field of genocide studies, but to the prevention of future crimes, and to the many lives that he impacted through scholarship, mentorship and friendship.

The Smith family has requested that donations in Roger’s memory be made to the Zoryan Institute in lieu of flowers. To make a donation y towards the Roger W. Smith Memorial Prize, please visit www.zoryaninstitute.org/donate. The Smith family will be notified by the Zoryan Institute when a donation has been made.