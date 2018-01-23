Top Posts
Home Armenian Armenian Film Society to Screen YEVA, Armenia’s Oscars Submission
ArmenianArts & CultureCommunityNews

Armenian Film Society to Screen YEVA, Armenia’s Oscars Submission

January 23, 2018

GLENDALE – Abril Bookstore’s Armenian Film Society will present a screening of Yeva, Armenia’s submission to the Oscars this year, directed by Anahid Abad and starring Narine Grigoryan and Shant Hovhannisyan on Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:30pm at Abril Bookstore – 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA. Screening will follow with a discussion. Admission is free. Reserved priority seating available at www.itsmyseat.com/abrilbooks or by contacting (818) 243-4112.

Yeva is a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh, after her husband’s tragic death and takes refuge in one of the villages of Karabakh, Armenia – Yeva is a complete stranger in this village and is obliged to live her daily life in disguise. The film was produced in 2017 and is 94 minutes long. It is in Armenian with English subtitles.

