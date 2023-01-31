Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN –In a telephone call today with Russian President Vladimir Putin Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, Pashinyan’s press office reported.

It said Pashinyan stressed the importance of Russia’s taking necessary steps to overcome it.

In this context the activity of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh was mentioned.

Pashinyan and Putin discussed the implementation of the trilateral agreements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, November 26 and October 31, 2022. Views were also exchanged on other issues related to the Armenian-Russian cooperation.

“The current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed with an emphasis on the importance of consistent implementation of the entire set of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,”  Kremlin spokesman said in a readout. it said that the phone callk place “at the initiative of the Armenian side.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Interview: Rep. Adam Schiff Plans to Reintroduce Armenian Genocide Resolution in the New Congress

Following is the text of an interview conducted by PanARMENIAN.Net with Rep.…

Armenian Military Delegation Visits Hohenfels Training Area

HOHENFELS, Germany (Army.mil) — Throughout the year, the Hohenfels Training Area in…

AGBU Facilitates a New Engagement Between Armenia and Diaspora

NEW YORK — On July 15, at the invitation of AGBU, a…

A Groundbreaking Conference “The Resilient Women: Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future”

By Sona Zeitlian The first major conference in Los Angeles, which marked…