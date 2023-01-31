YEREVAN –In a telephone call today with Russian President Vladimir Putin Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, Pashinyan’s press office reported.

It said Pashinyan stressed the importance of Russia’s taking necessary steps to overcome it.

In this context the activity of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh was mentioned.

Pashinyan and Putin discussed the implementation of the trilateral agreements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, November 26 and October 31, 2022. Views were also exchanged on other issues related to the Armenian-Russian cooperation.

“The current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed with an emphasis on the importance of consistent implementation of the entire set of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Kremlin spokesman said in a readout. it said that the phone callk place “at the initiative of the Armenian side.”