LONDON – The London-based Iranian-Armenian painter Edman Aivazian passed away from a coronavirus infection at the age of 89 in London, the Persian service of Honaronline announced on Wednesday.

Born in Tehran, 1932, Aivazian started painting by the age of 13. At the age of 16 he participated in the International Exhibition of Young Painters organised by UNESCO and was amongst the prize winners.

Starting from 1948, for more than 70 years, Aivazian’s paintings have been shown in many collective and individual exhibitions in Iran, Great Britain, USA, Armenia and elsewhere.

From 1984-2016 Edman Aivazian gave individual exhibitions at the Gorky Gallery, New York; Gulbenkian Hall; London, Rochan Gallery; London, National State Gallery of Armenia; Yerevan, Niavaran Palace; Teheran and Ararat Union Hall; Teheran.

As a member of the Federation of British Artists, the Royal Society of Marine Artists, the Royal Institute of Oil Painters and the Wapping Group of Artists, he has participated in many exhibitions organised by the above societies and institutions in the UK.

His paintings can be found in many galleries, museums, institutions and private collections world-wide, such as the Armenian Monastery of St Lazar, Venice; Aram Khachaturian Museum, Yerevan; St Sarkis and Narmak Armenian churches, Teheran; National Iranian Oil Company, Teheran; Northrop Institute, USA; Artak Manukian Museum, Tehran; National Gallery of Armenia, Yerevan; Contemporary Art Museum of Armenia, Yerevan and Hovhannes Ayvazovsaky Museum, Crimea.

Aivazian wanted his paintings to adorn the walls of people’s homes rather than to be kept in the collections of art dealers.

“When you hold an exhibition, you can find your way to people’s hearts and there is no place where you can hide something there,” Aivazian had said after opening his exhibition in Tehran.

“An exhibition helps form a connection, and you can get a good lesson from people there that you would otherwise never learn at your work. This is the result of a direct relationship with people,” he had stated.