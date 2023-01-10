YEREVAN — The Orion Summit 2023 will take place in New York City, the financial center of the world, from June 19-22, with the slogan “Investments Position Armenia,” Orion Worldwide Innovations has announced.

The summit will last for four days, and will include meetings and discussions about innovation and investments, visits to the world’s largest financial and tech companies, universities, venture funds, and family offices.

“The success of Orion Summit 2022 gave us the confidence to make and implement more ambitious plans for the development of the startup ecosystems and economy in Armenia and globally. The goal of the summit this year is to create an investment banking environment and promote global partnership through the development of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate venture funds, and family offices in Armenia,” said Diana Arzumanyan, CEO & Co-Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations Armenia.

“The mission of Orion Summit 2023 is to leverage the rapid growth of innovation and position Armenia and Armenian Nation globally as a strong contributor to the world’s economy and wellbeing of society, as well as to position Armenia globally via Digital Julfa Network activities. We are ready to cooperate and take this path with public and private companies,” said Emma Arakelyan, CEO & Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations.

Orion Worldwide Innovations, is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable and enter the US market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive, and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company that was formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia, though Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.