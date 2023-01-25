STEPANAKERT — Azerbaijani intelligence agencies are spreading photos of fake documents about evacuation of residents of Stepanakert city, the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) National Security Service (NSS) said in a statement.

The Azeri intelligence agencies are using Facebook accounts of Artsakh citizens to spread the fake documents with the purpose of spreading panic, the Artsakh NSS said.

“We call on everyone not to give in to fake news and remain calm. The Artsakh Republic NSS is in full control of the situation in the republic,” the Artsakh NSS added, asking citizens to contact them by dialing 047-94-41-26 and 41-26 in case of receiving suspicious reports.

The only road connecting Artsakh and Armenia has been blockaded by Azerbaijan since December 12, 2022. Azerbaijan has also cut off electricty and natural gas supplies from Armenia. Thus, 120,000 people (including 30,000 children and 20,000 elderly) are in a humanitarian crisis.