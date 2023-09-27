Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PARIS — France will open a consulate in Syunik, becoming the third country after Iran and Russia to establish or announce plans to establish a permanent diplomatic presence in Armenia’s strategically vital southernmost region.

“We are strengthening our defense cooperation with Armenia. We will have a military attaché at the French Embassy in Yerevan and soon we will also open a consulate in the border Syunik region,” Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Tuesday.

“The fact that Russia has abandoned Armenia and is complicit in Azerbaijan’s military operations makes international diplomatic actions even more necessary,” Colonna added.

Earlier France said it will provide 7 million euros to help resolve the social needs of ethnic Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh. The French side is also preparing to send an airplane with medicines and equipment to Armenia to provide first aid to the victims of the explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Ararat Home of Los Angeles Armenian Genocide Commemoration Events

MISSION HILLS – On the occasion of the Centennial of the Armenian…

Azerbaijan Blacklists NYT Journalist for Visiting Nagorno Karabakh

BAKU — New-York Times journalist Seth Kugel has been included in the…

Turkey Pulls Ambassador from Luxembourg

ANKARA (AFP) — Turkey on Thursday recalled its envoy to Luxembourg to…

Archbishop Barsamian: Ambassador Ricciardone Deeply Offended Armenian-Americans

In Letter to U.S. Secretary of State, Archbishop Khajag Barsamian Responds to…