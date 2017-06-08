Top Posts
Austrian MPs and Heads of Diplomatic Corps Visit Vienna’s Mekhitarist Congregation

June 8, 2017

VIENNA — On June 6 the Armenian Embassy in Austria and Austrian ‘Society’ journal jointly organized the visit of Austrian MPs and heads of diplomatic representations in Vienna to the Mekhitarist Congregation church, the Armenian MFA reports.

The visit aimed at making the Austrian political and public figures, as well as the foreign diplomats get acquainted with the heritage of Armenian culture in Europe.

The tour was attended by members of Austria-Armenia parliamentary group, Ambassadors accredited in Austria, permanent representatives at OSCE and other organizations in Vienna, as well as Austria’s MFA representatives.

At the beginning of the visit Armenia’s Ambassador to Austria, Armenia’s permanent representative at OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna Arman Kirakosyan delivered welcoming speech, talking about the history of the Mekhitarist Congregation, as well as a number of issues related to maintenance of Armenian cultural heritage.

Accompanied by the church’s Father Vahan Hovakimyan, the guests toured the church, got acquainted with the museum, as well as the world-renowned publishing house and library.

At the end of the visit the guests had a chance to taste Mekhitar liqueur prepared with 400-year-old recipe.

