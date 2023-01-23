Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristine Grigoryan
YEREVAN — Armenia’s state human rights defender, Kristine Grigoryan, stepped down on Monday after less than a year in office amid reports that she will be appointed to another senior position.

Grigoryan’s office said that she tendered her resignation because of planning to move on to another job. It said that she will reveal her new role “in due course.”

Grigoryan was installed ombudswoman by the National Assembly one year ago. The 41-year-old lawyer previously served as a deputy justice minister justice. She had held other positions in the Armenian Ministry of Justice from 2015-2018.

