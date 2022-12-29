YEREVAN — Hayastan All Armenian Fund held an extraordinary Board Meeting On December 27th, to discuss the issue of provision of humanitarian aid to Artsakh due to the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan. The meeting was chaired by the President of the Republic of Armenia, the Chairman of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees, Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Twenty Board members, as well as the affiliate representatives attended the online meeting by video conference.

During the meeting the President of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, and the State Minister, Ruben Vardanyan, presented the current humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh, the urgent needs of Artsakh people, and specified the directions for addressing the issues.

The participants discussed the current situation emphasizing the importance of panArmenian unity to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh. The possible ways of providing urgent humanitarian aid to Artsakh and necessary actions, including the initiation of different fundraising campaigns, the possibilities of redirecting the Fund’s current projects in Artsakh, as well as the need to address to various international organizations were also discussed.

The meeting participants advised to all organizations and members represented in the Fund’s Board to be actively involved in uniting the efforts of the Armenian communities in their countries towards tackling the present humanitarian crisis, as well as ensuring long-term stable and self-sustainable development of Artsakh.

The Fund’s US affiliate expressed readiness to immediately allocate USD 500,000 to provide food products as humanitarian aid to Artsakh.

In the period of 2021-2022 Hayastan All Armenian Fund has already carried out a range of humanitarian projects worth over 32 billion AMD in Artsakh directed to post-war rehabilitation, including construction of hundreds of apartments and houses, over 52 km long roads of strategic importance, as well as water-supply networks in several communities. The Fund has also financed dozens of healthcare, educational, cultural and other important development projects in Artsakh.