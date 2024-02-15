TEHRAN — Iran supports peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi said at a meeting with Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

He emphasized the willingness and readiness of his country to guarantee the strategic security of the Caucasus region and the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard.

Dr. Raisi also stated: “We do not agree with the presence of foreigners in the region under the pretext of solving problems, and we believe that their presence will not only not solve the problem, but will become a bigger problem for the nations and governments of the region.”

Referring to the willingness of the high officials of the two countries to develop commercial and economic relations and to upgrade them to the level of the current political relations, the President said he supports the implementation of all agreements reached between Tehran and Yerevan.

Raisi described Iran’s current relationship with Armenia as “friendly” and “constructive.” He called for the “full implementation” of economic agreements reached by the two neighboring states.

Mher Grigorian, the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia and the Chairman of the Joint Commission of Armenia and Iran, in turn, appreciated Iran’s support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and emphasized the willingness of the Armenian government to develop economic and commercial relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in the energy and mobility.