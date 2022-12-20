STEPANAKET — A critically ill patient died in Artsakh today, Artsakh’s Public TV reports.

It was impossible to transport the later to Yerevan because of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan for eight days now.

The patient had undergone hemodialysis for more than 15 years and had to be transferred to another medical center.

Another patient in need of urgent heart surgery was transported by ambulance, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russian peacekeeping troops and the police through the Lachin Corridor, to the Medical Center of Goris, and then to the Nork-Marashi Cardiology Clinic in Yerevan.

At the moment, 92 patients are receiving inpatient treatment in the Republican Hospital of Artsakh, 11 are in the intensive care unit, four are in critical condition.

It has already beet 8 days that Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin corridor – the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and 120 thousand of its residents, including 30 thousand children, 20 thousand old people, 9 thousand people with disabilities are actually cut off from the world.