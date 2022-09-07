VLADIVOSTOK — Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday in Vladivostok that relations between Armenia and Russia are developing in all directions

“Our relations are developing in all directions. Russia confidently maintains the first place among Armenia’s trade and economic partners. Trade turnover has recently increased by approximately 25-30 percent. We really notice economic stabilization in Armenia. Your government has done a lot in that direction,” the Russian President said during the meeting on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

“Of course, one of the most sensitive issues is the security situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. We are in constant contact,” Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, relations between the two countries are developing in all directions. Putin also recalled Armenian-Russian cooperation within the framework of intergovernmental organizations, including the CSTO. He said also that Uzbekistan will host soon a series of event involving members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where “we will have another opportunity to see each other again and talk with all our colleagues.’

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, thanked Vladimir Putin for the invitation.

“Russia is the closest partner and strategic ally of the Republic of Armenia. And especially in these difficult times, constant communication and clarification of positions are very important,” the Armenian PM said.

He emphasized the importance of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh. “This is not an easy mission. We have talked about it many times. We highly appreciate the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Lachin Corridor, and I think it is very important to highlight that. In general, in the sense of ensuring security in Nagorno-Karabakh, there are nuances that we constantly discuss, and I think that it will be very appropriate to discuss these issues today,” Pm Pashinyan said.

“The issues related to trade and economic relations between our countries are also of a traditional nature. It is very gratifying that in the post-pandemic period, our trade and economic relations have not only restored, but there are also some new positive developments, which we talked about during the forum. Of course, the agenda of our relations is very full, and I am sure that we will have a meaningful and full conversation today as well,” the Armenian Prime Minister said.