YEREVAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with a delegation of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) led by the caretaker Foreign Minister Davit Babayan, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting Mirzoyan and Babayan discussed the consequences of the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor and details of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh, according to a readout issued by the ministry.

Babayan and several other Nagorno Karabakh government officials are among the over 1100 people who are unable to return to Nagorno Karabakh due to the blockade.

