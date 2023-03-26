Up next
YEREVAN — Turkey beat Armenia 2-1 in the opening match of the Euro 2024 Group D qualifying campaign in Yerevan on Saturday.

Armenia went ahead in the 10th minute when Kamo Hovhannisyan fired in a cross from the edge of the penalty area and Turkey’s Ozan Kabak’s outstretched leg knocked the ball past his goalkeeper Mert Günok.

Orkun Kökçü equalized in the 35th with a long-range shot into the corner of the goal just beyond Armenia keeper Arsen Beglaryan.

Kerem Aktürkoglu put the visitors ahead in the 64th minute when Enes Ünal took a quick free kick in his own half, putting the winger through to fire the ball into the corner of the net.

In Group D’s other match, Croatia, finalist and semifinalist at the past two World Cups, conceded a last-gasp equalizer as Wales debutant Nathan Broadhead tapped home a flick-on from a long throw.

