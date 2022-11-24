LOS ANGELES — The 25th telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund titled ‘We Develop Dynamic Communities”, kicked off 2 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday November 24.

According to the Fund’s press service, after the start in Armenia at 5pm Yerevan time, the telethon will continue in Los Angeles from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

This year too the Fund will host a 3-hour feature film presentation of its 2021-22 projects. The telethon will also be broadcast via satellite in Europe and the U.S., and will be featured on the PTA website and FB page. After Nov. 24, the film will be posted on the Funds website and FB page.

Founded in 1992, the Hayastan All-Armenian fund is a unique organization working to create a pan Armenian network to support Armenia and Armenians around the world to implement projects ensuring the proportional and sustainable development of Armenia and Artsakh.

Since its inception, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has implemented over 1,300 major projects in Armenia and Artsakh in infrastructure, healthcare, social welfare, arts and sports.

The work of the Fund is implemented with the active participation and support of its 21 affiliates and partner organizations in 19 countries.