YEREVAN — Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan had a working discussion today with representatives of the World Bank Group.

The WB delegation was led by Sebastian Molineus, the World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus and Carolin Geginat, the Country Manager of the World Bank for Armenia, the Armenian Ministry of Finance said.

Minister Khachatryan was said to highly appreciate the effective cooperation with the World Bank and reaffirmed the Armenian government’s readiness to strengthen and expand the scope of bilateral cooperation.

Sebastian Molineus emphasized that Armenia is a reliable partner of the World Bank and is one of the best countries in terms of credit portfolio performance.

He assured that World Bank will continue to support the Armenian government to reach a higher level of partnership in the implementation of reforms.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to the progress and perspectives of the Armenian government – World Bank cooperation, su as the priorities and current plans of the World Bank’s strategy with the Republic of Armenia aimed at improving the public sector and public finance management, introducing a comprehensive healthcare insurance system, and developing the energy and infrastructure sectors.