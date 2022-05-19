Author
BRUSSELS — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will fly to Brussels on Sunday for fresh talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that will be hosted by the European Union’s top official, it was announced on Thursday.

Pashinyan’s press office said he will meet with European Council President Charles Michel separately before the trilateral talks. It gave no other details.

Michel will host the Armenian and Azerbaijan leaders for the second time in less than two months.

He described the last Armenian-Azerbaijani summit held on April 6 as “productive,” saying that Aliyev and Pashinyan agreed to “move rapidly” towards negotiating a comprehensive “peace treaty” between their nations.

Yerevan and Baku have still not reached agreements on the agenda and dates of those negotiations. Nor have they started separate talks on demarcating the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in line with other understandings reached in Brussels.

