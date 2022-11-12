Up next
YEREVAN — Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received today the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Armenia Fan Yong and the newly appointed military attaché for defense issues of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Armenia.

The Minister of Defense briefed the Ambassador on the situation created as a result of the latest Azerbaijani military aggression.

The interlocutors highly appreciated the Armenian-Chinese bilateral relations.

The course of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense, opportunities for development and expansion were discussed.

