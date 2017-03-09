Top Posts
Home Armenian Missak Kelechian to Present an Illustrated Lecture: Antelias Prior to the Catholicosate of Cilicia
ArmenianCommunityNews

Missak Kelechian to Present an Illustrated Lecture: Antelias Prior to the Catholicosate of Cilicia

March 9, 2017

MISSION HILLS — Maurice Missak Kelechian an independent researcher will give a talk entitled “Antelias prior to the Catholicosate of Cilicia” on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., at the Ararat-Eskijian Museum—Sheen Chapel, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA. The lecture is co-sponsored by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR).

This illustrated presentation will present a complete journey through Antelias between the years 1922 and 1932. Topics covered will include the history and geographical location of Antelias, the Near East Relief orphanage from the original tents to the construction of barracks, and the first wooden church of Antelias. Kelechian’s most recent research has focused on two orphanages in Lebanon: in Antoura where, between 1915 and 1918, around 2,000 orphans were gathered and Turkified by Jemal Pasha and Halide Edib Adivar; and at Ghazir where, in 1925 the “In Golden Rule Gratitude” special rug was woven by the orphan girls and sent to the U.S. President, Calvin Coolidge, to be displayed at the White House. Maurice Missak Kelechian is an electrical engineer by training, an independent researcher known for his research and discoveries of Armenian historical documents, photos, monuments, and heritage sites. Currently he resides in Los Angeles and works in the biomedical field. In this lecture,

For more information about Maurice Missak Kelechian’s talk, contact the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at (747) 500-7585 or Ararat-eskijian-museum@netzero.net, or NAASR at (617) 489-1610 or hq@naasr.org.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sarkisian Responds To Russia’s Medvedev On Karabakh

July 22, 2011

Armenian Genocide Centenary Exhibition Opens in Paris City Hall

April 30, 2015

Artsakh Parliament Unanimously Adopts Resolution on Amnesty Declaration

August 25, 2016

Armenia and Georgia to Expand Cooperation

February 27, 2014

Victory for Armenian-Americans in Hollywood Neighborhood Council Elections

April 11, 2014

Political Parties Issue Statement Ahead of the 25th Anniversary of Armenia’s Independence

September 19, 2016

Carson City Council To Consider Ataturk Statue in City’s International Sculpture Garden

March 3, 2015

Dr. Melissa Bilal to Speak at NAASR on Recordings of Armenian WWI POWs

March 20, 2017

ACNIS releases the Third issue of Public Policy Journal: “The Changing World: Viewpoints from Yerevan”

December 24, 2012

New Book Provides Shocking Evidence of German Co-Responsibility in Armenian Genocide

January 8, 2014

Leave a Reply























 