YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “exchanged ideas” on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

The readout of the phone call released by Pashinyan’s office said that the two, in particular, discussed the bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington on November 7 and their subsequent talks hosted by Blinken in a trilateral format.

“Secretary of State Blinken expressed the willingness of the United States to continue supporting the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh problem,” the phone call readout said.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan highly appreciated the U.S. efforts and the personal involvement of Secretary of State Blinken.

“The two agreed to continue discussions on steps aimed at increasing the level of security and stability in the region, including the settlement of humanitarian issues,” it added.