YEREVANn — On November 28, Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side the bodies of 13 Armenian military servicemen who were killed defending Armenia’s sovereign territory on September 13-14, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said.

On September 13, Azerbaijan launched an unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Armenia. Using heavy artillery, multiple rocket launchers and combat UAVs, the Azerbaijani armed forces shelled 36 residential areas and communities, including towns of Goris, Jermuk, Vardenis, Kapan, Geghamasar deep within the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani attack deliberately targeted civilian population and vital civilian infrastructures. According to official information, 211 Armenian citizens, both military personnel and civilians were killed and went missing, 293 servicemen were wounded, 3 civilians and 20 servicemen were taken captives. Baku has handed over 17 prisoners of war.

