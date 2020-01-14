YEREVAN – On January 13, 2020, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Garegin II, Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, a number of MPs, and other government officials visited the Tsitsernakberd memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian pogroms in Baku of 1990.

The Prime Minister laid a wreath and flowers at the monument to the victims of the pogroms.

In his message on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Armenian pogroms in Baku, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, in particular, noted:

“Today we commemorate the victims of the Armenian pogroms, ethnic cleansing and mass deportation in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku. Thirty years ago, the international community witnessed and condemned the massacres of the Armenian population in Baku.

As a result of the policy of increasing repressions and ethnic cleansing after Sumgayit pogroms, in 1990, out of 250,000 Armenians living in Baku, only 35-40 thousand people remained, mostly elderly and helpless people. Their further fate was more tragic. Hundreds of dead, mutilated and missing, tens of thousands of refugees – these are the results of the Armenian pogroms taking place during the week in Baku.

The Armenians of Baku did not pose any threat to Azerbaijan, its authorities or political forces. They only wanted to live where they and their ancestors were born. However, Azerbaijan perceived them as a threat only because of their ethnic origin.

Armenians have lived in Baku for centuries and had given the city a truly multicultural image. In the 19th century, they made a huge contribution to the foundation and development of the city’s oil industry. The role of Armenians in the development of the city is also invaluable in Soviet times.

30 years after these events in Azerbaijan there is no respect or compassion for the victims of the Baku pogroms. Those few people who dared even mention the tragedy of the Armenians of Baku in their literary works were nailed to a pillory and officially declared traitors.

Even today, people who committed atrocities against helpless people are considered heroes in Azerbaijan, and their crimes are considered a glorious page in the struggle for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

We regret to note that the last three decades in Azerbaijan have not become a time of rethinking, remorse and reconciliation.

During this time, we witnessed an attempt to destroy the population of Artsakh [Karabakh – ed.], Release and heroize the convict for the murder of Ramil Safarov, cruel torture and killings of elderly and helpless people in the border region of Artsakh in April 2016. Armenianphobia has become state policy and the creed of Azerbaijan…

Today we express our gratitude to all international structures and parliamentary bodies that responded and documented these events, condemning and demonstrating them to the whole world.

Worshiping the memory of our innocent victims, I declare with all responsibility that we will not allow new attempts to destroy or deport Armenians. The Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenians of the whole world will make every effort to ensure the right of the Armenian people to exist and peaceful development in their historical homeland, including in Artsakh.”