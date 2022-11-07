A Colorful Book of Mazes for Learning Each Letter of the Western Armenian Alphabet For All Ages 4+

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI –ArmenianEasy announces the publication of their second book: Armenian Letter Mazes. This full-color workbook provides an original take on the traditional maze activity. Designed as a fun way for 4-5 year olds to learn Armenian letters, each maze takes on the shape of a letter from the Aypoupen (Armenian alphabet). Children are actually writing Armenian letters as they wind their way through the simple mazes. While the workbook is in Western Armenian, it has in mind English-speaking adults. All text has been transliterated and translated into English. Each page features the upper and lowercase forms of a letter, the letter’s name, its sound, words that begin with that letter, and a descriptive sentence.

ArmenianEasy, LLC is a publishing house established in 2019 by Armenian-American sisters Cathy Jacobs Brito and Jenny Jacobs Mullen. Their Beirut-born mother, Hourig Toukhanian Jacobs, had been a master in teaching Armenian to non-native speakers. Following in their mother’s footsteps, Jenny and Cathy, founded ArmenianEasy to fill an educational need. As a homeschooling mother of five, Jenny was trying to find a preschool/kindergarten level workbook to teach her children Armenian letters. Not finding what she was looking for, she turned to her sister for help. Artist and designer Cathy began creating activity pages for Jenny’s children. The little “side project” has blossomed into a website of Armenian songs and learning resources, and two pre-k level workbooks.

Armenian Letter Mazes is a shorter spin-off of their first pre-k level workbook, The Big Book Of Armenian Letters, which is written entirely in Armenian. “The Big Book” presents Armenian letters in a fun way with a year’s worth of activities like matching, coloring, mazes, dot-to-dots, songs, etc. ArmenianEasy co-founder and educator, Jenny says, “The activities in The Big Book are varied and each child will tend to have their favorites.” Jenny’s twin sons, Aaron and Christopher, were the first to use “The Big Book”. Jenny noticed that Christopher would search through the entire workbook looking for mazes, likewise Aaron would look for all of the pages with dot-to-dots. This inspired Cathy to create a full-color workbook of just mazes. When Christopher found out that Armenian Letter Mazes was made for him, he turned to his brother and said, “Don’t worry, Aaron, she will make a book of dot-to-dots for you.”

ArmenianEasy’s philosophy is to make learning Armenian simple and fun. Their goal is to provide Western Armenian educational materials that facilitate Armenian language learning (speaking, reading, and writing) for all, including those who may not have the benefit of hearing Armenian spoken in their homes. For more information or to order a workbook, please visit ArmenianEasy.com