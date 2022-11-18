YEREVAN — The satellite control center for ARMSAT-1 will enable Armenia to fully control it on its own and the data will be used in the most various areas, including in agriculture and security, the High Tech Industry Minister Robert Khachatryan said at a news conference.

ARMSAT-1 is Armenia’s first satellite which was launched into orbit in May 2022 in cooperation with SATLANTIS.

The control center is currently under development.

“We will assume full control of the satellite the moment we are certain that we can control it entirely on our own,” Khachatryan said.

“The data received during the tests and the data which will be received regularly is the property of Armenia. No other country or company has any rights towards them,” he added.

Satlantis CEO Juan Tomas Hernani commented by making a figurative comparison: “If we make a comparison, Armenia did not buy an expensive Mercedes, but rather created a factory that will manufacture the expensive Mercedes.”

The control center will have 7 different sub-systems, notably a warning system.

“The areas under study pertain to the entire territory of the Earth. We especially consider the areas which are of interest for Armenia,” said Javier Ojanguren, Armenian Program Manager of SATLANTIS.

Khachatryan reaffirmed that the satellite has also defense significance. He said that Armenia is using the satellite images only for peaceful purposes, including for security monitoring.

“The main purpose of the program was the development of capacities related to space technologies, and more than 10 Armenian companies have already shown interest in participating in the process,” the Minister said, adding that there is also an intention to develop satellite-building in the country.

Robert Khachatryan said Armenia is planning to launch a second satellite.

“It will differ significantly from the first satellite not only with its technical features, but also with the fact that most of the designing, and most probably, the integration will be carried out in Armenia. It will not only be the second Armenian satellite, but also the first satellite of Armenian production,” he said.

SpaceX launched the first Armenian satellite on May 25.