PARIS — Arsen Goulamirian retained his WBA cruiserweight title against mandatory challenger Aleksei Egorov by 12-round unanimous decision at La Palsestre in Le Cannet, France.

The French-based Armenian fighter, who was making his first ring appearance since December 2019, used his strong jab to dictate the early rounds.

The scores were 116-112, 117-111, 116-112.

Goulamirian, 35, had been due to face Egorov last December before testing positive whilst in Russia for Covid. That lead to the cancellation and then an extended delay.

With the win, Goulamirian moved to very solid 27-0, with 18 KOs, making the second defense of his belt and being victorious in his fifth consecutive WBA title match-up (dating back to his March 2018 stoppage of fellow undefeated Ryad Merhy for the interim title). Egorov suffers his first loss and drops down to 11-1, with 7 KOs.