YEREVAN — Armenian and Azerbaijani border delimitation and security commissions led by deputy prime ministers of both countries met in Brussels today, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said.

“I am glad to welcome the Border Commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan led by Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev to Brussels for their 3rd meeting. The European Union urges the sides to take steps to improve security on the ground and make progress on border delimitation,” EEAS Secretary General Stefano Sanino said in a statement, retweeted by Klaar.

Stefano Sannino, the secretary general of the EU’s External Action Service, greeted the Armenian and Azerbaijani officials at the start of the meeting.

“The European Union urges the sides to take steps to improve security on the ground and to achieve progress on delimitation,” Sannino tweeted afterwards.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said that the two sides “continued discussing delimitation issues” in view of understandings reached by Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s leaders “in different formats.”

They addressed “organizational and procedural issues” and agreed to speed up efforts to work out practical modalities of their joint work, the ministry said in a statement. No other details were reported.

Both the EU and Russia have been trying to facilitate the delimitation process. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday again expressed readiness to provide Soviet-era military maps for that purpose.