YEREVAN — The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said on Monday that Mark Cameron, the director of the department’s Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts, travelled to Gegharkunik province to meet with the commander of an Armenian army corps stationed in the area and “observe the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.”

A statement released by the embassy said Cameron also visited the border village of Sotk which was heavily shelled by Azerbaijani forces during the September 13-14 hostilities.

“During his visit, he underscored the continued U.S. support for Armenia’s sovereignty, and lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” added the statement.

The U.S. State Department publicly urged Azerbaijan on September 26 to return troops to their initial positions.