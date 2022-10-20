YEREVAN — Armenia and Iran share the opinion that the problems between the countries of the region should be resolved through negotiations and constructive dialogue, excluding the use of force or the threat of use of force. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan announced at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

“Meetings in the capitals of our countries are of greater importance. Today we recorded with satisfaction that the relations between the two countries, which are based not only on the thousand-year-old brotherhood and friendship of our peoples, but also on the deep understanding of our common state interests, are consistently deepening in various fields,” Mirzoyan said.

The key topic of the ministers’ discussion was the situation related to regional security and stability. Mirzoyan presented to his colleague the details of the development of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty.

The Armenian Minister also referred to the details and consequences of the large-scale aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 13-14.

For his part, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that Iran is holding military exercises near Armenia and Azerbaijan to show that it is serious about preserving its common border and transport links with Armenia,

“Iran will not permit the blockage of its connection route with Armenia, and in order to secure that objective the Islamic Republic of Iran also launched a war game in that region,” he said meeting with Mirzoyan

“Changes to historical borders in the region are unacceptable for Iran, and the country will take all measures to resist even such an intention”, Amir-Abdollahian stated. He said Iran has issued relevant warnings in this regard.

The Iranian Minister noted that the establishment of the Consulate in Kapan will create more convenient and easier conditions for developing the cooperation between the two countries.

“We have common interests, opinions, and also concerns in the South Caucasus. The Iranian side strongly opposes the presence of foreign representatives in the region, either on the territory of Armenia or Azerbaijan,” said the Iranian Foreign Minister.

At the meeting, the foreign ministers of the two countries discussed issues related to cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral platforms and expressed their readiness to enrich the Armenian-Iranian agenda with joint efforts. The Foreign Ministers exchanged thoughts on the prospects of giving a new charge to the existing cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, transport, and high technologies, referred to the topic of continuing and completing large joint economic projects.