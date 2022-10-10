YEREVAN — In a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan praised U.S. efforts aimed at eliminating the consequences of the September 13-14 Azerbaijan’s aggression on Armenia’s sovereign territory, the Armenian government press office reported.

It said Pashinyan and Blinken stressed also the importance of consistent steps in this direction. The sides stressed the necessity of withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia and the unconditional observance of the ceasefire.

Pashinyan and Blinken touched upon the outcome of the October 6 meeting held in Prague between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of France, the President of the European Council and the President of Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan and Blinken attached importance to the development of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the UN Charter and the Almaty Declaration of 1991, as well as the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and ensuring the activities of the EU civilian mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The sides touched upon the protection of the security and rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, the creation of an international mechanism for discussions between Stepanakert and Baku, and ensuring the return of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister also shared his impressions from his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Prague.

Blinken expressed U.S. readiness to support the negotiation process and the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Blinken also had a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. “Secretary Blinken expressed appreciation for the positive steps Azerbaijan and Armenia are taking towards reaching a sustainable peace agreement, including recent direct talks between the foreign ministers and leaders,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on his call with Aliyev.

“He underscored the importance of discussions about the rights and securities for the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh and need for both sides to maintain the cease-fire and focus on a negotiated agreement as the only path to a lasting peace,” added Price.

The United States has been at the forefront of international efforts to ease tensions and facilitate a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the September 13-14 fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border that killed at least 280 soldiers from both sides.