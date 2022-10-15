YEREVAN — Some 430 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in clashes with Armenian troops provoked by Azerbaijan on September 13, when it attacked several towns and villages inside the Armenian territory, Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan told reporters on Friday.

“The maximum program of Azerbaijan was to seize as much territorial advantage as possible. The minimum program was to test the fighting capabilities of the Armenian army. The fact that Azerbaijan reported 70 dead on the first day indicates that the losses were much higher,” Simonyan said.

On September 13, Azerbaijan launched an unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Armenia. Using heavy artillery, multiple rocket launchers and combat UAVs, the Azerbaijani armed forces shelled 36 residential areas and communities, including towns of Goris, Jermuk, Vardenis, Kapan, Geghamasar deep within the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani attack deliberately targeted civilian population and vital civilian infrastructures. According to official information, 207 Armenian citizens, both military personnel and civilians were killed and went missing, 293 servicemen were wounded, 3 civilians and 20 servicemen were taken captives.