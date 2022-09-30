WASHINGTON, DC — Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with Deputy Defense Secretary Laura Cooper at the US Department of Defense on Thursday.

At the meeting, Grigoryan presented in detail the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of Armenia on September 13 and its consequences.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations. In particular, the sides emphasized the work aimed at increasing the democratic management, transparency and accountability of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Later, Grigoryan visited the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency. In a short statement released on Friday, Grigoryan’s office said he held “working meetings” at the CIA offices in Langley, Virginia. It gave no details.

Grigoryan was received at the CIA headquarters two days after meeting a senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Washington for talks hosted by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan said they “identified concrete steps forward in support of a stable and lasting peace.” He did not reveal those steps.

In what appeared to be a related development, official Yerevan announced on Friday that Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Geneva on Sunday.