Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan won all three Gold Medals in the 109kg weight class at the 2019 IWF World Championships in Thailand today by setting a new world record.

Martirosyan lifted 190kg and then 195kg in the snatch. He then mastered 199kg in the second try.

In the Clean and Jerk, the Armenian secured the Gold Medal with his first lift (230kg), then came out for a World Record attempt at 241kg, but this proved too much for him, and the World Record remained 240kg, held by himself.

The end of the competition was very spectacular. In his third approach, Jan Yan (China) lifted 197 kg, setting a world record in the snatch. Then, Belarus’s Andrei Aryamnov approached the weight and successfully lifted 198kg and set a new record.

The last word was that of the Armenian champion.

In his third approach, Simon Martirosyan lifted 199kg weight for the world record.