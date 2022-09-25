YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to the delegates gathered in Yerevan for the 22nd worldwide convention (Hamakoumar) of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, which coincides with the 135th anniversary of the establishment of the Party.

”Dear representatives of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, I warmly congratulate you on the 135th anniversary of the party.

With its long-term activity, the party has served our people and the Motherland, being one of the important organizations that inspire Armenians and solve nationwide problems.

Such party individuals and intellectuals, such as Smbat Byurat, Stepanos Sapah-Gulyan, Metsn Murad, Aderbed, Paramaz are worth mentioning for their nationalistic activities.

This traditional party has always played an important role in processes of pan-Armenian significance, proving its vitality with its history and past path.

Not only the activity and history of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, but also its role in the organization of political and social life in the Diaspora deserve high praise. In particular, the party’s contribution to the protection of Armenians and strengthening of Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora ties is invaluable.

The Government of the Republic of Armenia attaches importance to the support and cooperation of the SDHP in solving important problems faced by Armenians and Armenia, preserving national identity and language, strengthening ties with the Motherland, developing Armenia and Artsakh, and solving other issues.

Congratulating once again on the occasion of the 135th anniversary of the founding of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, I wish you fruitful party-building activities for the sake of the people of Armenia and all Armenians.”