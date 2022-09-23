NEW YORK — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister referred in detail to the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia and its consequences, emphasizing the importance of the adequate response and condemnation of Azerbaijan’s actions by the international community, including Iran.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the clear assessments of the Iranian side, attaching importance to the close bilateral cooperation in the current situation.

Ebrahim Raisi noted that Iran is carefully following the developments and added that all problems in the region should be solved exclusively in a peaceful way. According to the President, Iran’s position regarding the territorial integrity of states and the inadmissibility of border changes in the region is clear and Iran’s relationship with Armenia should not be jeopardized.

Ebrahim Raisi stressed that his country is ready to support the establishment of peace in the region, adding that the issue of Armenia’s security is important for Iran.

The interlocutors exchanged thoughts on further development and expansion of cooperation between the two states in various fields.