“It’s been fulfilling getting to know others in the community and really forming a bond as a group,” said Natalie Arslanyan, who plays the character of bride-to-be Lara. “This has been a unique experience that I’ll cherish forever.”
Ben Migirditch, who plays the groom-to-be Ari, hopes that the performance will encourage the community to connect and learn more about one another.
“Art has a way of bridging gaps in time and language to bring us together in a shared culture,” said Migirditch. “To me, this play does exactly that while reminding us of the joy of inclusion, the importance of family, and the rich spiritual reward of working to keep a culture alive.”
After focusing on music for the last few years, Ivan Vladikovic returned to his acting roots for the role of “Matt,” a non-Armenian vying for Lara’s affection. Reflecting on his grandfather’s Armenian heritage, Vladikovic felt a connection to the character, who is a musician.
“This character and play hits home with me as it draws many parallels to my personal life,” said Vladikovic. “I’m truly excited for gaining better insight into my heritage and the Armenian community through theatre and art.”
The ACA is a non-profit organization that strives to preserve and promote the heritage and culture of the Armenian people and focuses on efforts to foster a wider appreciation of Armenian history, traditions and values. The Michael J. Fox Theatre is located at 7373 MacPherson Avenue, Burnaby, BC V5J 2B7. For tickets please call Greg Yaghdjian at 604-290-3090 or visit https://www.whereisyourgroom.ca/.
