“Where Is Your Groom?”, written by Taleen Babayan and directed by Jirayir Arslanyan, is a play that crosses ethnic boundaries and delivers shared laughs as it follows the story of an Armenian-Canadian family’s quest to find their daughter a suitable spouse. The themes of assimilation, cultural identity and generational divides take center stage in this warm-hearted comedy that shows the lengths one family will go to in order to maintain their ethnic ties while living in North America. The play is in both English and Armenian, and suitable for Armenian and non-Armenian speaking audiences.

The play debuted under Babayan’s tutelage in New York City in 2013. The original and its sequel have gone on to perform over 15 times around the U.S., including in Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Fresno, featuring close to 50 different cast and crew members. This current iteration will spotlight a local cast from the greater Vancouver region.

For members of the Armenian Canadian Armenian community, it was a chance to widen their horizons, participate in their culture, and enjoy their time on stage.

“It’s been fulfilling getting to know others in the community and really forming a bond as a group,” said Natalie Arslanyan, who plays the character of bride-to-be Lara. “This has been a unique experience that I’ll cherish forever.”

Ben Migirditch, who plays the groom-to-be Ari, hopes that the performance will encourage the community to connect and learn more about one another.

“Art has a way of bridging gaps in time and language to bring us together in a shared culture,” said Migirditch. “To me, this play does exactly that while reminding us of the joy of inclusion, the importance of family, and the rich spiritual reward of working to keep a culture alive.”

After focusing on music for the last few years, Ivan Vladikovic returned to his acting roots for the role of “Matt,” a non-Armenian vying for Lara’s affection. Reflecting on his grandfather’s Armenian heritage, Vladikovic felt a connection to the character, who is a musician.

“This character and play hits home with me as it draws many parallels to my personal life,” said Vladikovic. “I’m truly excited for gaining better insight into my heritage and the Armenian community through theatre and art.”