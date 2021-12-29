YEREVAN — Another five Armenian prisoners of war, captured on November 16 have been repatriated from Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said in a Facebook post.

According to him, the captives’ return was mediated by the government of Hungary.

The names of the servicemen have also been released:

Sargis Abrahamyan

Arman Khachatryan

Vahe Aghajanyan

Suren Khachatryan

Aram Avetyan

In another development, Azerbaijan has handed over Artsakh citizen who got lost and crossed to the territory controlled by the Azerbaijani military, NKR’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan has informed.

Armen Verdyan, resident of Artsakh’s Aygestan community, lost his way, crossed into the territory under Azerbaijani control and was detained.

“As a result of negotiations conducted by the security forces of Artsakh and the Russian peacekeepers, the civilian was returned and is now with the Russian peacekeepers. Soon he will be handed over to the Armenian side,” Stepanyan said.