Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Another five Armenian prisoners of war, captured on November 16 have been repatriated from Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said in a Facebook post.

According to him, the captives’ return was mediated by the government of Hungary.

The names of the servicemen have also been released:

Sargis Abrahamyan
Arman Khachatryan
Vahe Aghajanyan
Suren Khachatryan
Aram Avetyan

In another development, Azerbaijan has handed over Artsakh citizen who got lost and crossed to the territory controlled by the Azerbaijani military, NKR’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan has informed.

Armen Verdyan, resident of Artsakh’s Aygestan community, lost his way, crossed into the territory under Azerbaijani control and was detained.

“As a result of negotiations conducted by the security forces of Artsakh and the Russian peacekeepers, the civilian was returned and is now with the Russian peacekeepers. Soon he will be handed over to the Armenian side,” Stepanyan said.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

UEFA Suspends Azerbaijani Soccer Team Official for Anti-Armenia Comments

UEFA announced Wednesday it has temporarily suspended a staff member of Azerbaijani…

Arthur Abraham Beats Tim-Robin Lihaug in Eight Round Knock Out

BERLIN – Former IBF middleweight and WBO super middleweight champion Arthur Abraham…

Armenian Opens Embassy in Vatican

VATICAN CITY — Rome’s Palazzo della Cancelleria hosted a reception dedicated to…

Emmy Award Winning Composer to Stage Musical on Armenian Genocide

DENVER — Three time Emmy award winning composer Denise Gentilini, along with…