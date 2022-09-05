Author
YEREVAN — Arbitrary interpretation of negotiations creates an impression that Azerbaijan intends to undermine the peace process, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said regarding some speculations on the Brussels meeting of August 31st.

“The position of the Armenian side regarding the five provisions proposed by Azerbaijan remains unchanged. As we have stated before, we find nothing unacceptable in the proposals forwarded by Azerbaijan on March 10, 2022. Another thing is that these proposals do not address all issues of the Armenia-Azerbaijan comprehensive peace agenda. With our response forwarded to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, we completed the agenda, and therefore, on that basis, we are ready for the continuation of peace negotiations,” the Foreign Minister said in a statement as he responded to speculations on the Brussels meeting of August 31st”. Mirzoyan said.

This was once again confirmed by Prime Minister Pashinyan during the recent discussions held in Brussels.

“Not listening or trying not to listen to this position gives the Armenian side a reason to question the sincerity of Azerbaijan’s intention in achieving peace. Moreover, the continued arbitrary, false interpretations of the negotiations and the avoidance to implement the agreements make an impression that Azerbaijan intends to undermine the peace process and continue its policy of ethnic cleansing through the use of force,” FM Mirzoyan stated.

