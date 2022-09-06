FILE PHOTO: The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 1 people.
Facebook 1
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

NEW YORK — Fitch Ratings has significantly improved its outlook for Armenia’s economic growth in 2022.

According to the rating agency’s press release, the Ukraine conflict and sanctions on Russia have triggered a substantial migration of Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian citizens to Armenia since March, with visitor numbers rising 515% yoy in 1H22.

This is further supported by a 200% yoy increase in money transfers from Russia to Armenia in 1H22. A large proportion of the migrants are believed to be highly educated professionals, particularly from the information and communications technology sector.

These trends helped boost growth 13% yoy in 2Q22 (1Q22: 8.7% yoy) and should provide momentum in 2H22. Fitch has upped its real GDP growth projections for 2022 to 6.4% as remittances boost personal consumption, and export performance (particularly to Russia) holds up. Fitch expects growth will average 4.7% in 2023-24.

Armenian government’s growth projection for 2022 is 7%, and the inflation is set at 4% (± 1.5%). Armenia’s Central Bank revised earlier upwards the country’s GDP growth forecast for the current year from 1.6% to 4.9%

According to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report, Armenia’s GDP in 2022 is expected to grow by 3.5%, down 1.3 p.p. from the previous forecast, made in January.

World Bank analysts expect Armenia’s GDP to grow by 4.6% in 2023 (0.8 p.p. down from the January forecast) and by 4.9% in 2024.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Armenia’s GDP growth to reach 5 percent in 2022, while inflation is projected to increase temporarily before moderating by the end of the year.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B+’ with a Stable Outlook.

Armenia’s ‘B+’ IDRs reflect strong per-capita income, governance and business environment indicators relative to peers, as well as a robust macroeconomic and fiscal policy framework and credible commitment to reform, underpinned by IMF support. Set against these strengths are a high share of foreign-currency denominated public debt, relatively weak external finances, and geopolitical risks.

Armenia benefits from strong support and technical assistance from a range of multilateral and bilateral creditors. As of end-1H22, 48% of general government debt was owed to official lenders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Sarkis Hatspanian: Armenia’s Dual Citizenship Policies Too Selective Towards Turkish-Armenians

YEREVAN — French-Armenian activist Sarkis Hatspanian expressed his concerns over what he…

Land and Culture Organization Historical Renovation Projects 2011

YEREVAN — This summer, Land and Culture Organization/Organisation Terre et Culture (LCO/OTC)…

Armenia to Open Consulate General in Erbil, Iraq

BAGHDAD — Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian has paid an official visit…

Ambassador Baibourtian Discusses Azeri Violence with Glendale Police Chief Povilaitis

GLENDALE — On July 29, Consul General of the Republic of Armenia…