Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 4 people.
Facebook 4
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia is ranked 11th out of 165 countries and territories included in the Economic Freedom of the World: 2022 Report released by the Center for Market Education (CME) in conjunction with Canada’s Fraser Institute.

The rating refer to data from the year 2020. Armenia progressed from 40th place in 2016, 39th in 2017, 19th in 2018 and 17th in 2019.

Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia top the ranking.

Other countries in the region are ranked as follows: Azerbaijan – 119th, Georgia – 15th, Turkey – 112th, Iran – 159th, Russia – 94th.

The index measures the degree to which the policies and institutions of countries are supportive of economic freedom.

The cornerstones of economic freedom are personal choice, voluntary exchange, freedom to enter markets and compete, and security of the person and privately owned property.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Eurovision 2015: Mary-Jean O’Doherty from Australia Fifth Member of Genealogy Group

YEREVAN — Mary-Jean O’Doherty Vasmatzian is the fifth confirmed member of the…

President Obama Announces Nomination of John A. Heffern as US Ambassador to Armenia

WASHINGTON, DC — President Obama has nominated John A. Heffern as US…

New York Times Publishes Response of NKR Representative to the Letter of Azerbaijani Ambassador

NEW YORK — The New York Times has published the response of…

Armenian Bar Association Annual National Meeting Held in Southern California

GLENDALE — The Armenian Bar Association celebrated its 28th year of service…