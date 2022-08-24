YEREVAN — In a congratulatory message issued on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence (from former Soviet Union) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the independence process has not been completed until today ‘not because we do not have independence, but because independence is like health, which even if you have it, you have to take care of it every day.’

“The Government is fighting for the independence of the Republic of Armenia every day,” he said. “For us, independence is security. The international structures that provide it are cracking in front of all of us, and one of the first cracks unfortunately manifested itself in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Independence is normalized relations with neighbors. Although we have excellent relations with some of our neighbors, there is no significant progress in our relations with others because they demand too much from us or they think that we are demanding too much from them.”

“For us, independence is strong allied relations, but allies are not always only allies to you but also to those who ally against you,” Pashinyan added

‘The Declaration of Independence adopted by the Supreme Council of former Soviet Armenia on August 23, 1990, states that the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic begins the process of establishing an independent state. The process that began de jure ended with a referendum on independence on September 21, 1991 and the recognition of the Republic of Armenia by the international community,” Pashinyan’s message read.